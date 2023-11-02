Danilov on possibility of military demobilization: I think Staff members will make proposals that some rules should be defined

To resolve the issue of demobilization of the military, an official submission to the staff of the National Security and Defense Council from any of the members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is required, but such proposals have not yet been made at the official level.

In an interview with LIGA.net, Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov talked about mobilization, demobilization and other things, Censor.NET reports.

Answering the question of when there will be a decision on demobilization, especially for those who have been fighting continuously since the first day of the great war, Danilov said that if there is an issue that needs to be considered at the Staff, each member of the Staff has the right to submit their proposals to the NSDC (The National Security and Defense Council) staff, and first of all, this applies to those who are directly related to military affairs - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala.

Read more: Danilov on Stoltenberg’s words about NATO’s lack of shells: "I know for sure that this is not true"

According to Danilov, if such documents are submitted, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has no right not to consider them.

He did not directly answer the question of whether any documents on the demobilization of the military had already been discussed at the meeting: "We can discuss a lot of things, but if it is to be included in a legal act, that is an order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, then there must be an official submission to the NSDC staff of any of the members of the Staff."

"Of course, I would really like everyone to rest. My son also asks: "Dad, when will be a rest?" I said, "Son, there is a war, serve." Although I understand that there is fatigue and people need to rest. I think that after listening to our conversation, the members of the Staff, the direct military, will make proposals that some rules should be defined," Danilov said.

Read more: Russians carried out 4 missile and 44 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff of Armed Forces

However, according to him, "this does not mean that there is no rest." The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council assured that the brigades are sent for rejuvenescence, "and there are those who cannot be pulled out of there, such a desire to fight."