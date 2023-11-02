Russian troops fired two Oniks missiles at Odesa: they did not reach the coast
Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Odesa region, there was no damage or casualties.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region with 2 Oniks missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The missiles fired from the Bastion coastal missile system lost their combat capability on the approach to the coast," the statement reads.
As noted, no damage or injuries were recorded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password