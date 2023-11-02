Biden will veto bill to help Israel if it does not have funds to help Ukraine, - Kirby

US President Joe Biden expects Congress to approve a request for $106 billion with funds for Ukraine, Israel and other needs and intends to veto alternative initiatives.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The president will veto the bill with the help of only Israel," he said.

Kirby emphasized that the $106 billion additional funding request submitted to Congress by President Biden last month contains "four really critical urgent national security needs." Kirby clarified that this includes support for Israel, Ukraine, ensuring US interests in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as border security.

"All four [directions] are important," he said.

Kirby also noted that President Biden expects all of these needs to be approved simultaneously by lawmakers in the U.S. Congress.

