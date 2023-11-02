U.S. prepares new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine - Reuters

On Friday, the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to announce the provision of another $425 million military aid package to Ukraine, which will include missiles and ammunition to counter drones.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to two American officials and a document with a list of weapons being prepared for shipment, Censor.NET writes with reference to European Pravda.

A new aid package for Ukraine may include laser-guided munitions to shoot down drones worth about $300 million. They will be ordered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which provides for the purchase of weapons from manufacturers, and not their transfer from the warehouses of the US army.

The rest of the package writes Reuters, contains additional ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, 105 and 155 mm artillery, TOW anti-tank missiles, Claymore anti-personnel mines, small arms and heavy trucks. They are expected to be transferred from US Army stockpiles.

It is expected that the tranche of military aid will not contain additional long-range ATACMS missiles, the article says.

The Biden administration still has about five billion dollars from the budget approved by Congress last year to provide military aid from American stockpiles. The last such package was announced by the United States last week in the amount of 150 million euros.