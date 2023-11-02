Share of Americans who believe that U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine is increasing - poll

According to the results of sociological surveys, the share of citizens who believe that the Biden administration is doing too much to help Ukraine has increased in the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

25% of Americans believe that the United States is not doing enough to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Last August, 38% of US citizens thought so. This is evidenced by the data of the American sociological institute Gallup.

At the same time, according to sociologists, the share of those who believe that Washington is doing "too much" has increased to 41% compared to 24% in August 2022 and 29% in June 2023. The number of those who believe that the United States is doing enough has decreased from 43% (in June) to 33%.

According to Gallup, in August 2022, a majority – 66% – of Americans believed that the United States should support Ukraine in regaining its former territory, even if it led to a prolonged conflict. This view has weakened somewhat, with 54% of Americans holding this view. 43% favor the US trying to help end the war quickly, even if it means Ukraine ceding its territory to Russia.

Read more: 70% of Ukrainians believe that it is possible to criticize government during war, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Sociologists also draw attention to the growing skepticism of the Republican Party about helping Ukraine – 62% of Republicans are more likely to believe that the United States is doing too much, while in August 2022 this opinion was shared by 43%. Among the Democrats, the share of skeptics increased slightly – from 9% to 14%.

According to a poll by the international research company Ipsos and Reuters, conducted in early October, 41% of US citizens believe that Washington should provide Ukraine with weapons, while in June this year, there were 65% of supporters of providing Kyiv with weapons.

The authors of the survey note that the level of support among the US population for both armed and economic assistance to Ukraine is decreasing due to the Americans' own financial troubles.

Read more: Biden will veto bill to help Israel if it does not have funds to help Ukraine, - Kirby