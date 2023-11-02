Cabinet of Ministers submitted to Verkhovna Rada draft State Budget-2024 for second reading

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the state budget-2024, prepared for the second reading.

This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in accordance with the requirements of part one of Article 158 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024" (registration number 10000), prepared for the second reading in accordance with the Budget Conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada, approved by the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated October 19, 2023 No. 3421-IX", - said Melnychuk.

