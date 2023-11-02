During day, Russians carried out 11 shelling of Sumy region, 78 explosions were recorded
On November 2, Russian troops carried out 11 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy region. There were 78 explosions. Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Putyvl, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman communities were shelled.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the telegram of the Sumy RMA (Regional Military Administration).
In particular, the shelling was hit by:
▪️Bilopillia community: shelling from AGS (Automatic grenade launcher) (30 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions) was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.
▪️Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy fired from a mortar (8 explosions).
▪️Yunakivka community: 4 NURS missiles were launched from an enemy helicopter.
▪️Krasnopillia community: 10 mortar explosions were recorded.
▪️Esman community: 8 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the community.
▪️ Putivl community: 6 mortar explosions were carried out.
