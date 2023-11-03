At night, occupiers attacked Ukraine with 38 UAVs and Kh-59 missile, anti-aircraft defense destroyed 24 "Shaheds" and missile, - General Staff

On the night of 3 November, the Russian occupiers struck again in Ukraine.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers used 38 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile on the territory of Ukraine.

"The air defense forces destroyed 24 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 missile. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the statement said.

Over the last day, the enemy launched 7 missiles and 70 air strikes, fired 93 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.