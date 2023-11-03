Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions, continue assault operations south of Bakhmut and offensive operation in Melitopol direction, - General Staff

During the past day, 50 combat clashes took place. Ukrainian troops continue defense in the east and south, offensive operations in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks.

Read more: At night, occupiers attacked Ukraine with 38 UAVs and Kh-59 missile, anti-aircraft defense destroyed 24 "Shaheds" and missile, - General Staff

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Here, our defenders repelled about 10 attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults near the Southern Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the occupiers near the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled about 10 enemy attacks.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks in Marinka direction, counteroffensive operation in south continues, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Mariinka direction, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka regions of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechystivka and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.