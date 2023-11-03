Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 303,270 people (+850 per day), 5,265 tanks, 7,328 artillery systems, 9,901 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 303,270 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.23 approximately amount to:

personnel - about 303,270 (+850) people,

tanks - 5265 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9901 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 7328 (+36) units,

MLRS - 854 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 566 (+0) units,

aircraft - 322 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5495 (+7),

cruise missiles - 1551 (+2),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9691 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1034 (+2).

