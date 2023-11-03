ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7291 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
9 430 70

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 303,270 people (+850 per day), 5,265 tanks, 7,328 artillery systems, 9,901 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 303,270 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.23 approximately amount to:

personnel - about 303,270 (+850) people,

tanks - 5265 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9901 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 7328 (+36) units,

MLRS - 854 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 566 (+0) units,

aircraft - 322 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5495 (+7),

cruise missiles - 1551 (+2),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9691 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1034 (+2).

Watch more: Enemy armored infantry combat vehicle and three tanks were destroyed by soldiers of 72nd Mechanized Brigade in Svitlodarsk direction. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 303,270 people (+850 per day), 5,265 tanks, 7,328 artillery systems, 9,901 armored vehicles 01

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) liquidation (2478) elimination (5267)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 