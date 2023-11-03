Attack on "Nova Poshta" terminal in Kharkiv region: 29-year-old man died in hospital, number of victims increased to 8

As a result of a rocket attack by Russian invaders on the Nova Poshta terminal, 8 people were killed and 15 others were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a 29-year-old man who was injured on October 21 as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers on the Nova Poshta terminal died in the hospital this morning," the message reads.

So far, 8 dead and 15 wounded are known.

Also remind, on the evening of October 21, 2023, the Russians hit the Nova Poshta terminal in the Kharkiv region with a missile, 6 people died, 14 people were hospitalized. All the dead and wounded are employees of Nova Poshta. Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 17 people.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the strike was carried out by two S-300 missiles.

