Ukrainian missile units, occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka, Russian infantry is climbing from both south and north, - Barabash

The Russian occupying forces are hitting Avdiivka with everything they have. They are trying to seize the coke plant.

This was stated by the head of the CMA Vitalii Barabash, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

"In general, they make use of everything that is available. Over the past day, more than 40 shellings were fired in the community. According to the positions, everything there is generally counted in the hundreds because there is no silence there. The shooting battles also do not subside day or night. The infantry climbs, while they do not use equipment, but climb on foot both from the south and from the north. They are trying to surround the city," he explained.

According to Barabash, now the occupiers have a new goal - the capture of the Avdiivka coke plant. The Ukrainian military understands that the third wave of the offensive from the Russian side will start from day to day - when the soil dries up.

"The city is more or less calm. There were isolated, chaotic flights in the old part of the city, in the central part. In the morning, one mass shelling took place, somewhere from 6:05 a.m. to 6:40 a.m.," added the head of the CMA.

During the past day, there was no information about the dead. But it is known about the victims: a woman born in 1938 and a man born in 1951. The mother and son were injured as a result of an aerial bombardment and were taken to the hospital. Nothing threatens people's lives.

