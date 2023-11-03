Enemy lost almost 500 people in day in Tavria direction, Defense Forces destroyed 31 units of military equipment of occupiers

Defense forces of the Tavria direction repelled more than 30 enemy attacks during the day, continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.

This was reported by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

During the day, the enemy carried out 22 airstrikes, carried out 38 combat encounters, and carried out 1,073 artillery barrages.

Units of rocket troops and artillery from the "Tavria" OSGT during the day performed 1,341 fire missions.

The total losses of the enemy were 483 people.

31 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 11 tanks, 4 ACVs, 6 artillery systems, 2 unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 cars, 2 ammunition warehouses.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy field formations with TM-62 anti-tank mines near Krasnohorivka. VIDEO