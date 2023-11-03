ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7409 visitors online
News
6 152 23

Netherlands is preparing new aid package worth €500 million, which will include artillery shells and ammunition for tanks

боєприпаси,снаряди

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, during a two-day visit to Ukraine, said that her country is preparing a new package of military aid worth €500 million.

Het Parool writes about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainians need support to continue the fight. In this case, it's about ammunition. In this regard, we were able to offer Ukraine a new aid package," Ollongren said.

She noted that the aid will be sent by the middle of next year, and the total amount of the package will be about €500 million. Of them, about €260 million will be spent on artillery shells and €240 million - on ammunition for tanks.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine with Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren. PHOTO

Author: 

ammunition (625) Netherlands (355) aid (2398)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 