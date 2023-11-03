Netherlands is preparing new aid package worth €500 million, which will include artillery shells and ammunition for tanks

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, during a two-day visit to Ukraine, said that her country is preparing a new package of military aid worth €500 million.

Het Parool writes about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainians need support to continue the fight. In this case, it's about ammunition. In this regard, we were able to offer Ukraine a new aid package," Ollongren said.

She noted that the aid will be sent by the middle of next year, and the total amount of the package will be about €500 million. Of them, about €260 million will be spent on artillery shells and €240 million - on ammunition for tanks.

