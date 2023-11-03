There are no grounds for radical changes in legislation on mobilization, - Venislavskyi

Currently, there are no grounds for changes in the legislation on mobilization in Ukraine.

This was reported by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, a representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada Fedir Venislavskyi, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"From the point of view of the activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, from the point of view of the legislative basis, there are no grounds for any radical changes in the legislation regarding mobilization," the parliamentarian explained.

Venislavsky recalled that the Military Recruitment Centre (MRC) is actually a structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are managed by officers who are subordinate vertically to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

"Therefore, if the leaders of the security and defense sector believe that there are any grounds for increasing the quantitative or qualitative indicators of the mobilized citizens of Ukraine, they currently have all the opportunities to do so within the framework of the current legislation," the People's Deputy added.

