Neither Ukrainian Armed Forces nor Russian Army can break through front line due to strong air defences of both sides and huge contact line, - British intelligence

The geographical scale of the war in Ukraine has hampered offensive action. In recent weeks, the frontline has seen a continuation of the trend that was identified at the beginning of the war: all other factors being equal, the balance of ground combat generally favours the defending forces.

This is stated in a report by British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

"In the south of the country, the Ukrainian offensive remains relatively static between two main lines of well-prepared Russian defensive positions. And in the Avdiivka area, a large-scale Russian offensive has encountered strong Ukrainian defences," the report says.

According to British analysts, the main factor behind this is likely to be the relative weakening of tactical aviation. Both sides maintain robust air defences, which prevents combat aircraft from providing effective air support for assault operations.

"First and foremost, the geographical size of the conflict hindered the offensive, with both sides struggling to assemble a breakthrough strike force, as most of their mobilised troops are needed to hold the 1,200-kilometre contact line," the UK intelligence service noted.

