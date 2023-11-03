Operational Command "South": At night, air defense of south worked for more than 5 hours, enemy struck from different direction

During the night, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian territory, air defence forces worked for five hours in six different regions.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs.

"At night, the enemy did not set aside the South, air defense systems worked in our area of responsibility for five hours, air raid sirens rang in different regions. Even according to the geography of the downing, we can talk about different directions in which the enemy tried to hit," the statement said.

During a massive drone attack, the enemy used tactical aviation, and the Russians fired an X-59 guided missile at Kirovohrad region. It was shot down by air defense.

"3 Shaheds were shot down in Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions, 2 in Odesa region and one in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions," Humeniuk said.

During the day, the defense forces of the south eliminated 32 occupiers. Also destroyed were 18 guns, 2 Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system), 2 tanks, 1 BTR-82, 2 Lancet attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 14 units of armored vehicles and 2 boats.