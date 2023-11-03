Ukraine will receive US aid. Amounts may be less than expected - "servant of people" Venislavsky

The US defence aid bill for Ukraine will be supported in Congress, but there is a possibility that the funding for the package will be reduced.

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP from the Servant of the People party, Fedir Venislavskyi, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The MP commented on the approval by the US House of Representatives of a draft law on emergency assistance only for Israel, although it was previously envisaged for Ukraine as well, and spoke about further possible scenarios.

In Venislavsky's opinion, there is every chance that Ukraine will receive the promised aid as the bill passes through the US Senate. However, it may not be the amounts previously mentioned by the US president.

"Even if we consider the negative option, the bill on providing assistance to Ukraine will still be passed," the parliamentarian is convinced.

He noted that today there is support from both the Republican Party and the Democrats.

"Therefore, I personally do not expect any extremely negative results of the consideration of the issue of providing financial, military and technical assistance to Ukraine," the MP concluded.