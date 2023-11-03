Head of Military Medical Panel and three of his accomplices who helped commandeered persons evade draft will be tried in Kharkiv

According to the investigation, the head of the Military Medical Panel (MMP) of one of the hospitals of the Kharkiv region, acting together with other members of the MMP and an employee of the medical institution, helped conscripts evade the draft.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Novobavarskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv city approved and sent to the court indictments against the head of the military medical panel on the fact of forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as against two members of the Military Medical Commission and a hospital employee on the fact of drawing up and using knowingly forged official documents (Parts 2, 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For a monetary reward, doctors issued to citizens of draft age doctors' conclusions, health examination reports, and Military Medical Panel (MMP) certificates declaring them unfit for military service due to their health. On the basis of these documents, conscripts received the right to exemption from conscription.

Read more: Number of new male students over 30 has increased 23 times in 2 years, - NGL.media. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, some of the conscripts did not even arrive to pass the Military Medical Panel (MMP). The intermediaries, a man and a woman, negotiated with conscripts on the details of the "deal" and named the price. It ranged from 3 to 5 thousand US dollars.

During searches of the places of work and residence of the defendants, more than 30 thousand US dollars, draft records, medical documents and other evidence of illegal activity were found and seized.

The head of the medical commission faces restriction of liberty for up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, the other three defendants face up to two years of restriction of liberty.

See more: Consequences of drone attacks in Kharkiv and region: 5 fires broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS



