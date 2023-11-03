Three people injured as result of Russian shelling of Kherson city centre

The Russian army once again shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"After 14:00, the Russian army fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Three people were injured in the central part of the city as a result of the enemy attack. They are currently hospitalised. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

