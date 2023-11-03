People’s Deputy Nikolaienko 40 minutes before fatal accident exceeded speed of 52 km/h, he was written ticket, - media

People’s Deputy of the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland"-ed.) Andrii Nikolaienko 40 minutes before the fatal accident, as a result of which an 18-year-old girl died, exceeded the speed limit by 52 km/h. He was written a ticket in the amount of 340 hryvnias. The People’s Deputy’s car belongs to his common-law wife, Kateryna Vaidych, which she acquired in September 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was found out by "Schemy (Schemes-ed.)" with the help of the service for checking administrative offenses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the resolution, on the section of the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Zhytomyr region, the car was moving at a speed of 162 km/h, despite the established limit of 110 kilometers per hour.

At the same time, it is not known at what speed the car was moving later, at the time of the accident.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at 9:03 a.m. cameras recorded the speed at which People's Deputy Nikolaienko was driving a Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D along the Kyiv-Chop highway in the area of the Novohorodetske village near Zhytomyr - it was 165 km/h. At the same time, the radar system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recorded a slightly lower speed - 162 km/h. According to the service, the permissible speed on this section of the track is 110 km/h. Thus, the People's Deputy exceeded the speed by 52-55 km/h.

Read more: People’s deputy of "Batkivshchyna" Nikolayenko about fatal road accident in which he participated: He was sober, he did not break rules, but tragedy could not be avoided

According to the National Police, the fatal accident involving Nikolaienko occurred later – at 9:45 a.m. in the Berezivka village, Zhytomyr region – 63 km from the place where the violation detection system generated a fine for speeding.

"Schemy" also found out that the Mercedes-Benz, which was driven by the people's deputy, belongs to his common-law wife Kateryna Vaidych, which she acquired in September 2023. Vaidych is a co-owner and director of MHP-TRADE FOODS together with agricultural magnate Yurii Kosiuk.

Earlier, it was reported that the People's Deputy of the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland"-ed.) Andrii Nikolaienko knocked down and killed an 18-year-old girl.

Read more: People’s deputy from "Batkivshchyna" Nikolayenko struck dead 18-year-old girl, - sources. PHOTO