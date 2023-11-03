Zelenskyy appointed Lupanchuk as commander of Special Operations Forces instead of Khorenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Serhii Lupanchuk became the new commander.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

"To appoint Colonel LUPANCHUK Serhii Konstiantynovych as a Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree says.

Previously, the commander of the Special Operations Forces was Major General and participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war Viktor Khorenko, Zelenskyy also signed a decree on his dismissal on November 3. Khorenko has served as commander of the Special Operations Forces since July 25, 2022.

There is no information about Serhii Lupanchuk in open sources.