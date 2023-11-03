Russia has spent $55 million to destabilise situation in Moldova, says head of intelligence service Mustiatea

Russia is trying to influence the outcome of the upcoming local elections in Moldova with the help of a criminal group led by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

This was stated at a press conference by the head of the Moldovan Information and Security Service, Alexandru Mustiace, Censor.NET reports citing NewsMaker.

"The data of the Information and Security Service testify to the preparation and implementation on the territory of Moldova, starting in the second half of 2022, of a sabotage scenario of external intervention aimed at the violent overthrow of a democratic government and the seizure of political control over criminal groups subordinate to other countries. The organisers of this scenario are affiliated with the structures responsible for the development and implementation of political technologies in the Russian Federation, associated with the Russian presidential administration and Russian special services. The authors of this scenario on the territory of Moldova are members of an organised criminal group headed by Ilan Shor," Mustiate said.

According to him, several political forces are involved in this, including the Chance party, whose candidates promised to implement several social and infrastructure projects during the election campaign, in which a citizen of Russia and Israel, Igal/Igor Shved, participated.

Read more: Since beginning of war, Moldova has returned 35 citizens who illegally crossed border to Ukraine

"The amount of funding allegedly transferred by the 'sponsor', Igal Shved, is €1,032,737 and $280,000. The investigation revealed that the money on Shved's accounts in Kazakhstan came from Russia from Viktor Gutsulyak, a citizen of Moldova and the Russian Federation who is closely associated with Ilan Shorm and one of the Russian oligarchs," Mustiate said.

According to him, over the past two years, Russia has spent 1 billion lei ($55.2 million) to destabilise the situation in Moldova.

The SIS has prepared a detailed report on Russia's attempts to destabilise the situation in Moldova with the help of the Shora criminal group. The report was sent to the Central Election Commission, the National Anti-Corruption Centre and the General Prosecutor's Office.