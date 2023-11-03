Former military commissar of Khmelnytskyi region Volodymyr Voznyi was killed in a battle against ruscists in the Zaporizhzhia direction

In the battle against the Russian invaders, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Military Recruitment Centre Colonel Volodymyr Voznyi was killed.

This was announced by the chairman of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Council Mykhailo Simashkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, around 10.00 in a combat clash in the Zaporizhzhia direction as a result of a bomb attack, Colonel VOZNYI Volodymyr Mykolaiovych, former head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Recruitment Centre, was killed. A couple of weeks ago, we saw each other, talked, and drank tea. A cheerful guy, a good man, a reliable friend, a skilled and brave warrior.

It's a big pain in my heart. I will miss you, my friend! Volodymyr is forever 45," the statement reads.

According to the media, Volodymyr Voznyi was born on December 22, 1978, in the Dunaivtsi region. He received his higher education in Kamianets-Podilskyi and in Kyiv.

Since 2000, the soldier served in Zakarpattia as part of the 128th separate mechanized division. Since 2003, he served in the 50th separate engineering battalion in the Kamianets region. In 2014, he took part in the anti-terrorist operation in Luhansk and Donetsk regions Since July 2015, Volodymyr has held the position of military commissar in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

In March 2022, by the Order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Volodymyr Voznyi was appointed head of the Khmelnytskyi Military Recruitment Centre. In August 2023, he was dismissed from his post, after the president's announcement of the dismissal of all regional military commissars.

