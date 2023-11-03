More than 62 thousand hectares of Kherson region’s forest damaged as result of occupants’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP - Ministry of Environment

After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, more than 62,000 hectares of forest in Kherson region were affected.

According to Censor.NET, citing Facebook page of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Serhiy Vlasenko during a visit to the Kherson region.

"Not so long ago, this territory was littered with Russian mines and shells. Thanks to the hard work of sappers, we managed to plant saplings that will become a forest in the future. But both sappers and foresters still have a lot of work to do in the Kherson region. The area of de-occupied forests in the Kherson region is about 7 thousand hectares. Of these, only 138.8 hectares have been cleared of mines, and more than 62,000 hectares of Kherson region's forests were affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," Vlasenko said.

It is also noted that Vlasenko discussed with the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin the demining of forests and the expansion of the territory of the Nizhnedniprovsky National Park.

