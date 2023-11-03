"Grom-2" air defence system exists and is being improved, let Russians feel its effect on themselves, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian operational and tactical complex Hrom-2 (also known as Sapsan) is available and is being improved.

This was stated by Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov, Head of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Army FM, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist noted that the occupiers constantly say that they are destroying Grom-2 missiles and even the places where they are produced, although officially the systems are still under development.

"I would like to keep the mystery for now. But yes, it is there, it is being improved, and let the Russians feel its effect on themselves," Baranov said.

