Ambassador Brink discusses arms for Ukraine with new Speaker of House Johnson
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed support for Ukraine with newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.
She said this on her Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.
Brink said that at the meeting with Johnson she spoke about "the importance of giving Ukraine the opportunity to stop Russian aggression in Europe".
The ambassador did not provide any other details of the meeting.
