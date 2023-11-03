Russian troops advance near Avdiivka at cost of heavy losses - Estonian intelligence

The enemy aims to capture Avdiivka by the end of the year, but the small advance that the Russians manage to achieve costs them heavy losses.

This was reported by the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports with reference to ERR.

According to the agency, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation, at the cost of heavy losses, achieved some success in the Avdiivka area, which was facilitated by relatively dry weather, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine put up organized resistance on the echeloned defense line.

It is noted that for the most part, the Ukrainian army held its positions through the use of long-range means of destruction through drones and artillery, as well as minefields, thanks to which the loss of the Russian Armed Forces in equipment can be compared with the losses of the previous weeks.

Estonian analysts suggest that the Russian troops will increase the pressure on the Kupiansk-Lyman line, as they try to achieve a result that could be demonstrated as a significant success.

Read more: Russian Federation intensifies pressure on Avdiivka-Marinka and Kupiansk-Lyman lines - Estonian intelligence

Intelligence indicates that in this way the Russian Federation would be able to find justification for the continuation of aggression and the need to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to secure a land corridor to Crimea. In addition, Russian troops are trying to restrain the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to reduce their pressure on other areas of the front.

The report also states that Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct raids in the Kherson region in order to create new footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper, where low clouds and fogs play into their hands during the crossing of the river. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation is compensating for the weakness of its ground forces in this area by intensifying aviation.

Read more: Russia will have to weaken its air defense in other operational areas due to loss of S-400 installations, - British intelligence