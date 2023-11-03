In Bakhmut direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine are in active defense, - Ground Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces are in active defense in the Bakhmut direction. The Russians are trying to restore control over the lost positions.

This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces Volodymyr Fito on the air of the tele-marathon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the Bakhmut direction, our military is in active defense, which allows our defenders to improve their tactical position and move on to attacking actions at the best opportunity. Nevertheless, the enemy is getting stronger, increasing the pressure, trying to advance on all the lost positions, to repel," he said.

The Ground Forces reported that during the day there were 10 combat clashes in the direction, the enemy launched airstrikes twice, used 16 kamikaze drones and fired 474 times at Ukrainian positions.

"177 Russian occupation soldiers will never return to their homes in the Russian Federation, because they were destroyed," Fito said.

In addition, 29 samples of enemy military equipment were eliminated, including two tanks, a cannon, and the Zoopark radar unit.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians are learning quickly, bringing up reserves, but Ukrainian forces are ready to repel their offensive.

