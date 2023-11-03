During day, enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on November 3, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 618th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

There were 53 combat engagements over the day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 67 air strikes, carried out 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Karpovichi, Yeline, Kostobobriv of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Volodymyrivka, Stepok of the Sumy region; Pletenivka, Volovchansk, Bolohivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Pishchane of the Kharkiv region. Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Proletarskyi of the Kharkiv region and Serebryanskyi forestry, Siversk in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region 8 times. They also conducted unsuccessful assaults near Bohdanivka and Khromove in the Donetsk region. It carried out an airstrike in the Khromove area of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region. In total, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks here. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Avdiivka area in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 14 enemy attacks. Also, the enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Marinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and south of Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by about 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Blahodatne of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhia region. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Robotyne, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson, Antonivka of the Kherson region and Solonchaky of the Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 strikes on the antiaircraft-guided missile systems. In addition, 11 reconnaissance UAVs, 24 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 1 enemy X-59 missile were destroyed by air defense forces.

Units of missile forces hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, 2 ammunition depots and 10 enemy artillery weapons.

