Israeli media reported on preparation of Zelenskyy’s visit: "This will mean united front of Israel, Ukraine, Europe and United States against Russia-Iran axis"

According to Israeli media, preparations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Israel next week are well under way.

This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the Israeli 12th news channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"Zelenskyy`s arrival and photo of him with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli leaders "will send a signal that the free world, which has been attacked, is pitted against the less free world that is under attack," the television report said.

"This will mean something like a united front of Israel, Ukraine, Europe and the United States against the Russia-Iran axis," Channel 12 notes, adding that Israel recognizes that this visit will increase its legitimacy in the war against Hamas.

It is reported that Zelenskyy may arrive as early as Monday or Tuesday.