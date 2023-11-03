We will not leave our people in occupied territory - I want them to hear this now, - Zelensky on continuation of war. VIDEO

On the evening of 3 November, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians in a video address.

According to Censor.NET, the appeal was published on an official Telegram from the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky said: "Every time I see our soldiers - those who are on the front line, those who are preparing to return to the front line, those who deserve state awards...

Every time I see them, I see their readiness not just to defend Ukraine, but to win for the sake of Ukraine. To win this war. We have to do our part. This is our need. I remember very well who and how people were feeling on 24 February and in the first days of the full-scale war. I remember what was said, who said it. I remember who believed and who was wrong not to believe in Ukraine.

We should be confident in Ukraine now, just as we were then. Russia wanted Kyiv, but it was forced to flee. It wanted Kharkiv and said it was a Russian city, but our Kharkiv is and always will be free. So is Kherson. So is Odesa. And we will not leave our people in the occupied territory - I want them to hear this now. We are talking about millions of lives. All partners know what is needed. For the frontline, for our sky, for our cities, for our movement.

I thank everyone in the world who helps! I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine!"