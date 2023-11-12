Enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. 80 combat clashes took place during day, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtarske directions within a day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Nadia, Luhansk region, where our defenders repulsed 7 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults in the Serebriaka forestry area of the Luhansk region, without success.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Khromovoy, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved frontiers.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, using aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Staromayorske, Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assaults near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.