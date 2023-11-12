At night, Russians struck with 2 Kh-59 and Iskander-M missiles, air defense destroyed one guided missile, - General Staff

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

One Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by air defense forces and means. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the message reads.

In total, during the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 63 air strikes, and carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Chuykivka, Sumy Region; Kyslivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kopanky, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Terny, Novobakhmutivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Shakhtarske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Tiahynka of the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.