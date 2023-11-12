ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 311,750 people (+1,100 per day), 5,349 tanks, 7,559 artillery systems, 10,073 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 311,750 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.11.23 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 311,750 (+1,100) people,

tanks - 5349 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10,073 (+32) units,

artillery systems - 7559 (+32) units,

MLRS - 881 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 580 (+1) units,

aircraft - 322 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5632 (+12),

cruise missiles - 1560 (+1),

ships/boats - 22 (+2) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9944 (+19) units,

special equipment - 1078 (+9).

