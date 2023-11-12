Russians stepped up in direction of Bakhmut. Defense forces act professionally, - Syrskyi
Enemy troops are currently active in the Bakhmut direction and are trying to recapture previously lost positions.
This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The Bakhmut direction. The Russians have stepped up, they are trying to retake previously lost positions. The defense forces are acting professionally. The enemy's attacks are being repelled," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password