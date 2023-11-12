Russians stepped up in direction of Bakhmut. Defense forces act professionally, - Syrskyi

Enemy troops are currently active in the Bakhmut direction and are trying to recapture previously lost positions.

This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Bakhmut direction. The Russians have stepped up, they are trying to retake previously lost positions. The defense forces are acting professionally. The enemy's attacks are being repelled," he said.

