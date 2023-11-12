ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10910 visitors online
News War
1 561 3

Russians stepped up in direction of Bakhmut. Defense forces act professionally, - Syrskyi

бахмут

Enemy troops are currently active in the Bakhmut direction and are trying to recapture previously lost positions.

This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Bakhmut direction. The Russians have stepped up, they are trying to retake previously lost positions. The defense forces are acting professionally. The enemy's attacks are being repelled," he said.

Read more: During week, loss of occupiers in Kupiansk direction reached 583 people, now occupiers are regrouping, - Syrskyi

Author: 

Bakhmut (800) Syrskyi Oleksandr (435)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 