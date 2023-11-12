ENG
Russians have reduced number of attacks in Avdiivka direction, are preparing for new assaults, - Defense Forces

In the Avdiiv region, the number of Russian ground attacks has halved compared to the previous day, November 10. Currently, the Russian military is regrouping.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, on the last day the occupiers, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Avdiivka area. At the same time, the occupiers, having suffered losses, began to regroup.

Shtupun added that the Russian invaders have activated aviation. The Russians dropped 500-kg guided aerial bombs on Avdiivka and the front line in general. He explained that in this way the occupiers are trying to inflict losses on the Ukrainian forces while the regrouping is underway.

"We expect, we are ready for a certain activation of the enemy. The day before yesterday, he tried to go forward, suffered significant losses. Today he is regrouping, but the dropping of aerial bombs is a certain preparation for further actions," the spokesman explained.

