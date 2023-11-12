State Border Service on raising of Ukrainian flag in village of Topoli in Kharkiv region: Situation is not easy, our forces are monitoring so that enemy cannot gain foothold there

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are currently unable to permanently stay in the village of Topoli in the Kharkiv region, but they constantly monitor this direction so that the enemy cannot gain a foothold there

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "UP".

"The enemy was repulsed in this area, but the situation there remains difficult. The settlement is located both near the border with Russia and in the direction of the battle line. The permanent stay of Ukrainian defenders there is rather complicated. Our guys constantly monitor this direction so that the enemy cannot gain a foothold there," he said.

Demchenko also added that the border guards, by setting up the flag, reminded that this is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers have nothing to do with it.

He promised that the fighters would continue to do so.

It was previously reported that on November 11, fighters of the "Steel Border" brigade raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Topoli, Kharkiv region, which was in the "gray zone".