ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4736 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 709 40

Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko arrived in United States - they will talk about Peace Formula and strengthening state’s defense

свириденко

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States of America. They will discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula and strengthening defense.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

"I arrived in the United States as part of the Ukrainian delegation headed by Vice Prime Minister Yuliia SvyrydenkoI will have meetings in the White House, Congress, analytical centers, with representatives of public organizations," Yermak wrote.

According to him, the key issues will be Ukrainian the Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive deepening of cooperation and "many more important topics."

Read more: Situation in Gaza Strip has frustrated Ukraine’s hopes for peace summit, - The Wall Street Journal

Author: 

diplomacy (145) USA (5759) Peace formula (53)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 