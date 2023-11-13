Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko arrived in United States - they will talk about Peace Formula and strengthening state’s defense
The Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States of America. They will discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula and strengthening defense.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.
"I arrived in the United States as part of the Ukrainian delegation headed by Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, analytical centers, with representatives of public organizations," Yermak wrote.
According to him, the key issues will be Ukrainian the Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive deepening of cooperation and "many more important topics."
