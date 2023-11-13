Armed Forces of Ukraine continued their assault operations south of Bakhmut, enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, - General Staff

There were 69 combat engagements over the last day. The AFU repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk sectors.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks.

In the Liman sector, with the support of aviation, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region, where our troops repelled four attacks.

In the Bakhmut sector, with the support of aviation, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Dubovo-Vasylivka, east of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 attacks. In turn, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, with the support of aviation, the occupiers continue to try to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions southeast of Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. The Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks there.

In the Mariinka sector, our defenders repelled 24 militant attacks in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.