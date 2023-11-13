Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 312,550 people (+800 per day), 5,354 tanks, 7,569 artillery systems, 10,079 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 312,550 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 11.13.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 312,550 (+800) people,
tanks - 5354 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles - 10,079 (+6) units,
artillery systems - 7569 (+10) units,
MLRS - 881 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 580 (+0) units,
aircraft - 322 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5634 (+2),
cruise missiles - 1561 (+1),
ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9949 (+5) units,
special equipment - 1079 (+1).
