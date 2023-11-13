ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4636 visitors online
News
8 516 16

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 312,550 people (+800 per day), 5,354 tanks, 7,569 artillery systems, 10,079 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 312,550 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 11.13.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 312,550 (+800) people,

tanks - 5354 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10,079 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 7569 (+10) units,

MLRS - 881 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 580 (+0) units,

aircraft - 322 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5634 (+2),

cruise missiles - 1561 (+1),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9949 (+5) units,

special equipment - 1079 (+1).

Watch more: Border guards eliminated group of Russian infantrymen in Kupiansk-Lyman direction. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 312,550 people (+800 per day), 5,354 tanks, 7,569 artillery systems, 10,079 armored vehicles 01

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) liquidation (2536) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 