Scholz is ready for negotiations with Putin after complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is ready to negotiate with dictator Vladimir Putin, but only on the condition that Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with the newspaper Heilbronner Stimme, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Russia's aggression against Ukraine is "the return of imperialism to Europe."

"Putin planned his campaign to conquer the country within two weeks. It didn't work. But Ukraine also won back a lot of territory. Russia needs to be forced to take a step back," Scholz said.

He noted that "at best, Ukraine will succeed, but Putin will not."

The politician said that he had already held negotiations with Putin and would do so again in the future.

"However, the negotiations require a decisive step from Russia. This is the withdrawal of troops," the chancellor summed up.