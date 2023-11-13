Russian infantry fighting vehicle crushed two of its infantrymen from Buryatia, trying in vain to leave battlefield. VIDEO

An enemy armored vehicle crushed two of its own infantrymen, trying in vain to leave the battlefield, after a "meaty" assault on the position of the 58th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the battle with the occupiers from the Buryat Kyakhta was published by Ukrainian soldiers. The moment of crushing the infantrymen was recorded in the second minute of the recording (01:34). One of the crushed occupiers is still able to move for some time, crawling along the field road with all his strength. The following footage shows a hit to an armoured vehicle. The burning occupant jumps out of it and tries in every possible way to knock down the fire.

"At dawn, the occupiers launched a 'meat assault' on the positions of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade. Russian infantry was covered by armored vehicles. But tanks and armored vehicles, as well as artillery and air support, did not help the enemies. A few hours later, the "Russian knights" fled shamefully. Not everyone managed to escape – about fifty bodies of invaders remained on the battlefield, who came to us from the Buryat city of Kyakhta as part of the 37th "Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Budapest Red Banner, Order of the Red Star of the Don Cossack Brigade named after E. A. Shchadenko," the fighters wrote in the comments to the video.

