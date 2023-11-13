Ministry of Defense of Russia said that "after assessing the situation", it was decided to "transfer the troops to more advantageous positions to east of Dnipro"
The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the command of the Russian group "Dnepr" allegedly "decided to move the troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnipro".
As Censor.NET informs, the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense is quoted by the propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.
It is also noted that after regrouping, "Dnepr" will release part of the forces that will be used for offensive in other directions.
