Ministry of Defense of Russia said that "after assessing the situation", it was decided to "transfer the troops to more advantageous positions to east of Dnipro"

The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the command of the Russian group "Dnepr" allegedly "decided to move the troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnipro".

As Censor.NET informs, the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense is quoted by the propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Having assessed the situation, the command of the Dnipro group decided to transfer the troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnipro," reports the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

It is also noted that after regrouping, "Dnepr" will release part of the forces that will be used for offensive in other directions.

