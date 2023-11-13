Ukraine needs five wagons with weapons every week, it will not be possible to win through moral superiority, - General Staff of Austria

Every week, four or five wagons with weapons and other military cargo should arrive in Ukraine, only under such conditions can we count on victory in this war.

Colonel of the General Staff of Austria Markus Reisner said this in an interview with DW, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.Novyny.

According to Reisner, the West believes that Ukraine should defeat Russia through moral superiority, but "it doesn't work that way."

"Every week, four or five trains with military cargo should go to Ukraine. There is a whole range of weapons that can be supplied. Otherwise, we must self-critically admit that this is impossible. Then we must tell the Ukrainians this and start negotiations," he said.

Under the conditions of the start of negotiations, Ukraine will cease to exist in its current form, the colonel believes, "because the Russian Federation will simply destroy it."

