More than dozen occupiers surrendered yesterday in Tavria direction. Our soldiers are firmly holding defense near Avdiivka, - Tarnavsky

Yesterday, more than a dozen Russian occupiers surrendered as prisoners in the Tavria direction.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in total, the enemy carried out 22 airstrikes, carried out 43 combat engagements and fired 576 artillery shells in the Tavri direction.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction. Missile troops and artillery units from the OSGT "Tavria" during the day carried out 847 fire missions. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 455 people," Tarnavskyi informs.

He also noted that 8 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 2 ACVs, 2 artillery systems, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles. 2 ammunition depots were also destroyed. Another 7 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

At the same time, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues