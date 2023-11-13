Ceasefire in Ukraine could lead to "day of victory" for Moscow, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The European Union must make important decisions to support Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, there will be another important discussion about the situation in Ukraine. The situation looks like Putin is preparing to dust off his plans for the "day of victory", which he has been harboring for some time.

We can see that the discussions in Washington, as well as Europe's inability to move forward with military support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Ukrainians on the front lines allow him (Putin - ed.) to plan it again. It depends on us that his plans do not materialize," the minister emphasized.

According to Lanbsergis, the Europeans were able to advance so that the only possible day of victory in this war took place in Kyiv and was celebrated by Ukrainians. Now "the cards are back on the table." Therefore, in these conditions, the EU must make very important decisions and once again demonstrate leadership in supporting Ukraine.

"Any kind of "ceasefire" (in Ukraine. - Ed.) or any negotiations around it can lead to a "day of victory" for Moscow, Putin is very purposefully pushing for it. There may come a day when Ukrainians will not be able to to continue the struggle because we proved unable to supply them with arms. We must understand that in this way we push Putin to victory. Unfortunately, there is no "neutral" or "gray" zone, no tree or rock to hide behind. If the ceasefire happens and we are ready to accept it, ... it will be obvious that this is a victory for Putin," added the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

