It is necessary to prepare serious aid package for Ukraine and confirm that there is no "fatigue", - head of the Foreign Ministry of Romania Odobescu

EU countries should send a powerful political signal that there is no room for hesitation and fatigue in supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Luminica Odobescu, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"I will emphasize the need to prepare a comprehensive and serious aid package for Ukraine in order to approve it at the European Council meeting in December. We must send a strong political signal that there is no room for hesitation, for fatigue in our support for Ukraine," she emphasized.

Odobescu noted that this includes a special package within the framework of the European Peace Fund.

The minister also spoke in favor of the EU agreeing to a political decision to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of the year based on the recommendations of the European Commission.

The head of the Foreign Ministry added that Romania will also advocate for the approval of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

