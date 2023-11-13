Army of Russian Federation went into active defense in Bakhmut direction, occupiers have no strategic successes along entire line of contact, - Ground Forces

The occupiers have switched to active defense in the Bakhmut direction, are trying to scout out weak areas in the defense of the Armed Forces and recapture lost positions. However, there are no strategic successes in the Russian army along the entire line of contact from Kupiansk to Bakhmut.

Lt. Col. Volodymyr Fityo, head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces Command, told about this on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"On this section of the front, the enemy has switched from defensive to active defense. He is trying to recapture the positions he previously lost.

At the best opportunity, our servicemen switch to offensive actions, improve their tactical position. So, over the past day, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks. This is Klishchiivka, Andriivka," he remarked.

According to Fityo, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation saw the preparation of the Russian army for active combat even before October. The preparation lasted about three months. But at the same time they were preparing in the Armed Forces.

"We fortified ourselves, strengthened our engineering structures. We also raised our reserves. And we saw that at first the attacks took place more actively in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, and now they moved to the Bakhmut direction. That is, the enemy is trying to achieve success somewhere," he added Fitio.