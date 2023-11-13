USA is against idea of "territory in exchange for peace" for Ukraine, concessions to imperial appetites of Russian Federation is not way to peace, - Ambassador to the OSCE Carpenter

The United States is against the idea of territorial concessions of Ukrainian territories to Russia in exchange for peace, as concessions to the imperial appetites of the aggressor state are not the way to sustainable peace. Washington and its allies will support Kyiv to prevent this from happening.

It is in the interests of the United States that Ukraine wins and Russia loses this war and is unable to occupy the territories, he stressed.

According to him, Washington will support Kyiv until the victory and complete de-occupation of all Ukrainian territories.

"They (Russians - ed.) just need to leave these territories they have illegally occupied and return to Russia," Carpenter said.

Commenting on the proposals that have been made in the United States, among others, calling for a "territory for peace" deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Ambassador stressed that the path to peace is a sustainable, durable, just solution that will preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We do not support this idea because, in my opinion, it is almost an oxymoron: "land for peace". Giving in to Russia's imperial appetites is not the way to peace," the diplomat stressed.

"Ukraine will not fall. I think we're going to stand with all of our partners and allies, including the 50 or so countries that are part of the Ukraine contact group, also known as the Ramstein format, so we're not going to let that happen," Carpenter said.

